Burnham planned to strip youth sickness payments unless claimants train or volunteer, as Gatwick’s £2.2bn second runway won approval.

Andy Burnham planned a crackdown on youth sickness benefits that would strip welfare payments from young people unless they took training or voluntary work. The move put conditionality at the centre of his pitch, turning welfare from a safety net into a lever for labour-market participation.

That harder line sat alongside a broader social policy agenda. Burnham had already called the two-child benefit limit the "worst of Westminster" on September 25, 2025, but his latest set of plans pointed in a different direction: rough sleeping, social care, youth unemployment and devolution were all expected to feature as he tried to set out a new path for Britain. The contrast matters because it shows a Labour message that is no longer just about lifting support, but also about demanding activity in return.

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The key question is whether the policy would move young people into work or simply reduce their income. The plan targeted young people on sickness benefits, not all claimants, and the condition was clear: training or voluntary work would be the route to keep payments. That makes the politics easy to explain and the economics harder to prove, because the notes contain no evidence that tougher rules by themselves create jobs or durable labour-market attachment.

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At the same time, Gatwick moved a major expansion step closer. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander approved a £2.2 billion privately funded second runway plan, advancing the airport’s long-running Northern Runway project. London Gatwick is the UK’s second-largest airport and, according to Gatwick Airport Consultative Group material, the most efficient single-runway airport in the world. It officially opened as a commercial airport in 1965 and handled more than 40 million passengers in 2023.

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That growth case lands against a backdrop of disruption. Gatwick cut summer capacity in 2022 to avoid a repeat of the Jubilee-period chaos, and baggage-handler strikes in 2023 threatened major holiday disruption. The airport’s expansion pitch now rests on the same argument the government is making for it: more capacity, less constraint and a stronger claim that Britain can grow without surrendering control of its infrastructure.