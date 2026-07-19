Burnham to become prime minister as Labour sets out bold reset

Andy Burnham had 322 Labour MPs behind him as Lucy Powell promised a bolder reset, while Kemi Badenoch called his plans “airy fairy”.

Andy Burnham had 322 Parliamentary Labour Party nominations at 5pm on Thursday 9 July, putting him on course to take over Labour’s leadership and, BBC reporting said, formally succeed Keir Starmer as prime minister on Monday. The numbers left the contest looking less like a race than a coronation, with Labour MPs piling behind a candidate now expected to move from Manchester back into the centre of Westminster power.

The first test of that handover is whether Burnham governs as a continuation of Labour’s manifesto or uses his mandate to push faster and further. Lucy Powell, Labour’s deputy leader, told BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that Burnham would “radically rewrite” the political and economic model for the country, but she also said he would remain inside the Labour manifesto and be “bolder” in office. Her language captured the central tension around the new premiership: continuity in promise, acceleration in practice.

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Labour’s own leadership page said Keir Starmer had announced his intention to resign and would remain Leader of the Labour Party and prime minister until the leadership election concluded. That formality matters in Westminster because it signals a managed transfer rather than an open rupture, even as Burnham prepares to set out a sharper agenda. The party’s internal process has already delivered overwhelming backing to Burnham, and the scale of that support has narrowed debate to what he will actually do with it.

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Kemi Badenoch has tried to turn that uncertainty into an attack line. The Conservative leader called Burnham a “people pleaser” and said his plans were “airy fairy”, arguing that he did not know “what the country’s priorities are”. Her criticism went directly at Burnham’s credibility on economic management and public expectations, two areas that will shape the early months of any new government.

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The clearest policy tests are already visible. Burnham is expected to scrap Starmer’s digital ID scheme and bring forward new plans for North Sea oil and gas drilling, two moves that would mark the difference between a disciplined Labour reset and a faster break from the Starmer era. If Burnham proceeds on both fronts, the first days of his premiership will show whether “bolder” means a modest shift in tone or a real rewrite of Labour’s governing model.