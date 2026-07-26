Burnham to make Zelenskyy his first international visitor as PM

Burnham made Zelenskyy his first foreign visitor and promised no change in UK policy, putting Ukraine at the centre of his first test in office.

Andy Burnham made Volodymyr Zelenskyy his first international visitor after taking office and said the Ukrainian president should have no doubts that Britain’s support will continue. Burnham also said one of his first calls as prime minister would go to Zelenskyy, alongside Donald Trump, putting Ukraine at the centre of his opening moves in Downing Street.

The timing matters because Burnham took office on July 20, 2026, and moved immediately to reassure Kyiv that London would not rewrite its position. He said there would be no changes in British policy regarding Ukraine, a pledge that points to continuity with the previous government rather than an early reset of Britain’s stance on the war.

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That continuity carries practical weight in money, weapons and diplomacy. A promise of continued support can cover military assistance, political backing in European capitals and coordination with Washington, but it also locks the new prime minister into defending the costs of that line at home. Burnham’s first-call list, with Zelenskyy and Trump ahead of broader international travel, suggests he wants to keep both Kyiv and the White House engaged while he settles into office.

Zelenskyy moved quickly to acknowledge the signal, thanking Burnham for what he called “steadfast” support. The exchange gave Ukraine an early assurance that the change in leadership in London would not automatically mean a change in direction for Kyiv, even as Burnham begins to define his own approach to the conflict.

Source: gov.ua

The choice also sits within a longer pattern of British backing. Keir Starmer had previously visited Kyiv as part of a show of support, and London hosted a “coalition of the willing” meeting with Zelenskyy on 24 October 2025 that involved more than 30 countries. Burnham’s opening gestures place him inside that framework rather than outside it, at least for now.

President Of Ukraine via Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

What remains unresolved is how far he intends to make that continuity his own. A pledge of no change keeps the diplomatic line intact, but the first months of his premiership will show whether that means the same money, the same weapons flow and the same public commitment, or whether Burnham tries to put a distinct political stamp on Britain’s Ukraine doctrine while keeping the headline promise unchanged.