Burnham to outline North-focused agenda in first major leadership speech

Andy Burnham will use his first major leadership speech to pitch a northern power shift, a 10-year recovery plan and a "No 10 North" concept.

Andy Burnham will use his first major leadership speech in Manchester to test whether he can turn regional authority into a national governing case, with a programme built around devolution, the economy and a sharper transfer of power away from London. The address at the People’s History Museum is expected to present the new MP for Makerfield as a potential prime minister with a concrete agenda, not just a familiar municipal brand.

Burnham is expected to say he would "give Britain the circuit breaker it needs", a phrase that signals urgency as well as a break with the way Whitehall has operated for years. His allies have described the speech as the "foundational text" of his programme for government, and it is set to range across housing, infrastructure, industry and what he has called "good growth in every postcode". The central pitch is that decisions should move closer to local communities and the regions, with power stripped back from London.

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The most eye-catching element is a plan being trailed as "No 10 in the North" or "No 10 North". Burnham is expected to confirm that he wants parts of the No 10 operation moved to Manchester, alongside a wider relocation of some government jobs and functions out of London. That would make the speech more than a rhetorical bid for northern investment: it would amount to an argument for a different machinery of government, with Manchester positioned as a working base for national power rather than a symbolic outpost.

Source: ft.com

He is also expected to tell the audience that changing Britain could take 10 years, a timescale that underlines the distance between Burnham’s pitch and a quick campaign slogan. The speech is set to include a political reckoning as well, with Burnham acknowledging that politicians of his generation, including himself, must take responsibility for the collapse in public trust. Whether that admission strengthens his case for national office will depend on whether he can connect his record in regional government to the demands of running the country, and whether the speech supplies the detail needed to match the scale of the ambition. Some reports also suggest he may not take questions afterwards, limiting the immediate scrutiny of a speech designed to project readiness for higher office.