Burnham’s chancellor pick will signal his economic direction

Burnham has not named a chancellor, but the race among Ed Miliband, Rachel Reeves and others is already being read as a signal to markets and MPs.

Andy Burnham crossed Labour’s nomination and trade union threshold on 15 July, and the first big economic clue from his government is now the choice of who will sit in Number 11 Downing Street. He is due to move into Number 10 on Monday 20 July, and cabinet announcements are not expected until then, but the chancellor pick will be read immediately by politicians and bond markets as a statement of intent.

Discussions have been taking place inside a tight circle around Burnham, including the incoming Number 10 chief of staff James Purnell, Louise Haigh and Josh Simons. The early assumption after Burnham’s Makerfield by-election win was that Ed Miliband would be promoted to the Treasury, and Miliband’s supporters still argue that he fits the job. He has an economics background, worked as a Treasury adviser under Gordon Brown and chaired the Council of Economic Advisers. He also brings ministerial experience from the last Labour government and this one, which is why one ally said, “He can make the Treasury do what it doesn’t want to do.”

AI-generated illustration

For Burnham, that would amount to a chancellor who could sell a more interventionist agenda without breaking with fiscal discipline. One supporter stressed Miliband’s adherence to Labour’s fiscal rules on debt and borrowing, while another put it more bluntly: “He isn’t Che Guevara.” That balance matters because the Treasury will inherit weak growth, high borrowing costs, high taxes and large spending bills, with very little room for manoeuvre.

Photo by Mathias Reding

Miliband is not the only name in play. Political briefings have also floated the home secretary, Shabana Mahmood, the work and pensions secretary, Pat McFadden, and Burnham’s former leadership rival Wes Streeting. Another question circulating in Westminster is whether Burnham wants a chancellor he feels is politically aligned with him, to avoid friction between No. 10 and No. 11. Some allies are also expecting the role to be shared between London and the North as part of Burnham’s devolution push.

Department of Health via Wikimedia Commons (OGL v1.0)

Rachel Reeves remains a factor too. She has been lobbying to keep the Treasury job and has argued that Labour should stick to its fiscal rules to reassure the markets, a case that has taken on added force as investors watch for any sign of loosened discipline. The eventual choice will define Burnham’s first economic message: continuity and reassurance, or a sharper break with Treasury orthodoxy.