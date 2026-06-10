Burning cross in Grant Park sparks Chicago police investigation

A burning cross in Grant Park, visible from Columbus Drive, drew a three-hour police probe and renewed scrutiny of a symbol tied to racist terror.

A burning wooden cross in the middle of Grant Park was visible to anyone driving or walking down Columbus Drive, turning a downtown afternoon into a public display of intimidation. Chicago police and firefighters responded to the 600 block of South Columbus Drive around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, after reports of an object on fire.

Firefighters put out the blaze, and police later said no one was hurt and no one was in custody. Video posted on social media showed the cross leaning against a tree as flames climbed the wood and spread onto the bark, a scene that police spent about three hours investigating.

The setting carried its own weight. Grant Park, Chicago’s so-called front yard, stretches along Lake Michigan in the Loop and reaches landmarks including Millennium Park, Buckingham Fountain, the Art Institute of Chicago and part of the Museum Campus. The cross burning unfolded in one of the city’s most visible public spaces, where commuters, tourists and residents pass through by the thousands.

At least one witness, Keinika Carlton, said she was driving with her mother-in-law and daughter when she saw the fire and described it as shocking. Carlton said the cross appeared to be at least 6 feet tall. The flames were visible from the street, adding to the sense that the act was meant to be seen.

Daniel Schwen via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The symbol’s history gives the episode its broader public significance. In Virginia v. Black, the U.S. Supreme Court said cross burning in the United States is inextricably intertwined with the history of the Ku Klux Klan. The court also said cross burning can be prosecuted when intended to intimidate, recognizing it as a particularly virulent form of threat when used to terrorize others.

Police have not said what motivated the burning or whether hate-crime charges could follow. But the legal and historical backdrop makes clear why the incident is being treated as more than vandalism: a cross set alight in a major downtown park is a direct invocation of racist terror, carrying implications far beyond the patch of grass where it burned.