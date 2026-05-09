Most Companies Lack Clear AI Strategy, Deloitte Finds

A recent Deloitte and ABSL roundtable finds most companies lack a clear AI strategy, highlighting challenges in adopting artificial intelligence.

Many organizations are still struggling to develop clear artificial intelligence (AI) strategies, according to new findings from a roundtable hosted by Deloitte and the Association of Business Service Leaders (ABSL). As AI continues to reshape industries, the absence of well-defined approaches could hinder companies’ ability to remain competitive and harness the technology’s full potential.

Widespread Uncertainty in AI Direction

The Deloitte and ABSL roundtable underscored that most companies lack a clear, cohesive strategy for AI adoption. Despite growing awareness of AI’s transformative capabilities, many organizations are still navigating how best to integrate these technologies into their business models. The roundtable revealed that leadership teams frequently cite challenges such as:

Uncertainty around measurable outcomes and return on investment

Lack of internal expertise and AI talent

Concerns about data privacy and regulatory compliance

Difficulty aligning AI initiatives with broader business goals

Organizational Barriers to AI Adoption

According to Deloitte’s observations, a significant portion of organizations remain in the early stages of AI experimentation, focusing on pilot projects or isolated use cases rather than enterprise-wide adoption. The roundtable found that even as AI becomes a boardroom topic, the absence of a clear roadmap often leads to fragmented efforts and missed opportunities. Companies are particularly challenged by:

Limited cross-functional collaboration between IT and business units

Gaps in data infrastructure and governance

Uncertainty about technology investments and scaling solutions

Potential Risks and Missed Opportunities

The findings highlighted by Deloitte and ABSL suggest that the lack of a strategic approach to AI may put companies at risk of falling behind industry peers who successfully implement AI-driven innovations. Without clear strategies, organizations could:

Fail to optimize business processes and decision-making

Miss out on operational efficiencies and cost savings

Struggle to deliver new products or personalized customer experiences

Face increased exposure to compliance and ethical risks

Calls for Action and Strategic Alignment

Deloitte and ABSL’s roundtable emphasized the need for companies to move beyond experimentation and develop comprehensive AI strategies that align with their long-term business objectives. This includes investing in workforce upskilling, establishing robust data management frameworks, and fostering a culture of innovation across all levels of the organization.

Industry experts at the roundtable urged companies to take a proactive stance, recommending that leadership teams:

Set clear, measurable goals for AI initiatives

Engage stakeholders across business units for cross-disciplinary insights

Continuously monitor regulatory developments and ethical guidelines

Prioritize transparency and explainability in AI deployment

Looking Ahead

As AI technologies evolve, the pressure is mounting for organizations to formalize their strategies and invest in the skills and infrastructure necessary for success. The Deloitte and ABSL roundtable findings serve as a reminder that while AI offers considerable promise, realizing its benefits requires more than enthusiasm—it demands clear vision, careful planning, and coordinated execution.