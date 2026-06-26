Buttigieg says false abuse report kept him from twins overnight

A false abuse tip sent police and child-welfare workers to Pete Buttigieg’s home, separating him from Gus and Penelope for about 24 hours.

A false anonymous abuse report sent Michigan State Police and Child Protective Services to Pete Buttigieg’s home in Traverse City, Michigan, and kept him away from his 4-year-old twins for about 24 hours. Buttigieg said the episode forced authorities to treat the tip as credible long enough to trigger a family separation, a reminder of how quickly a single lie can pull public safety agencies into the lives of ordinary households.

Buttigieg said an anonymous caller claimed to have met him years earlier at a conference in Alabama and alleged that he had committed “unspeakable violent crimes” and that his twins were still at risk. In a Friday Substack post, the former transportation secretary described the episode as a “cruel, politically motivated hoax” and said he and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, were deeply shaken by what unfolded at their home.

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According to Buttigieg, officers and a Child Protective Services worker arrived after the report came in, then arranged forensic interviews for Gus and Penelope Buttigieg. He said authorities instructed him not to be alone with the children until those interviews were finished, leaving him separated from the twins overnight. Michigan State Police later said law enforcement and Child Protective Services determined the report was false and unsubstantiated.

The case shows how a fabricated allegation can cascade through the system in minutes: police deployment, child-welfare response, forensic interviews, and an enforced separation based on a report that proved to be baseless. The FBI says swatting is designed to provoke a major emergency response and can target high-profile public figures or ordinary victims, with the goal of generating chaos and the risk of injury or violence. Buttigieg explicitly compared the attack on his family to swatting.

Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

For child-protection agencies, the episode also reflects a more difficult problem than one false call. Each bogus allegation consumes time from police, CPS staff and forensic interview teams, while families are left to absorb the immediate damage before the report is tested. In this case, the result was not only an overnight separation in Traverse City but also a warning about how politically charged harassment can reach into institutions built to respond quickly when children may be in danger.