Buttler and Brook fire England to No. 1 after crushing India

Buttler’s 131 and Brook’s unbeaten 95 sealed a 4-0 sweep at Southampton, lifting England to No. 1 and exposing India’s uneasy hold on the T20 summit.

Jos Buttler’s 131 and Harry Brook’s unbeaten 95 drove England to a crushing win over India in the fifth and final T20I at Southampton, sealing a 4-0 series victory and sending England to the top of the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings. The result, completed on 11 July 2026, gave England the No. 1 ranking in a format India had entered as the current T20 World Champions.

The ranking shift carried extra weight because England did not just win the series, they did so with a batting display that underlined the depth of their white-ball overhaul. Buttler came into the match ranked No. 7 in the ICC men’s T20I batting standings, while Brook was No. 19, and both produced innings that separated England from India’s attack at the decisive moment. Buttler’s 131 was the most forceful individual statement of the contest, while Brook finished the chase unbeaten on 95 as England turned a high-pressure finale into a one-sided finish.

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Brook had already set the target before the match: a 4-0 series win and the No. 1 ranking. England delivered both, and the scale of the response makes the ranking change more than a brief statistical reshuffle. England’s model has become increasingly defined by power through the top and middle order, with Buttler and Brook able to accelerate so hard that India never recovered once the innings seized control. For a side that has built its identity around aggressive, high-tempo batting, the rankings reward was the logical consequence of a system executed cleanly across four straight matches.

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The result also sharpened the contrast with India’s touring summer in England. India left the UK without a win, a damaging end to a trip that had already carried broader significance across formats. In 2025, England and India met in a five-Test series in England, with England winning at Leeds before losing the series after India’s victory at The Oval. Brook played a central role in that Test contest as well, scoring 481 runs and earning Player of the Series recognition from India coach Gautam Gambhir, a reminder that this rivalry has now shifted from isolated encounters to a sustained contest across both red-ball and white-ball cricket.

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For England, the Southampton result was about more than a single surge to No. 1. It confirmed that their ultra-aggressive batting style can still overwhelm elite opposition under pressure, and it left India with immediate questions about their white-ball structure after a tour that ended with the rankings reversed and the momentum gone.