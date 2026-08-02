Bystander distracts gunman in Idaho In-N-Out shooting, saving lives

A bystander distracted a gunman inside a Twin Falls In-N-Out, giving employees and customers time to flee. Police said three people were killed and at least five were injured.

A bystander distracted a gunman inside an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho, giving employees and customers time to escape as gunfire tore through the restaurant on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said three people were killed and at least five others were injured. Hicks later said the suspected shooter was dead and told reporters at a 5:45 p.m. briefing that "the threat to the community is over." The FBI offered assistance to local law enforcement as investigators moved into the aftermath of the attack.

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Twin Falls city spokesperson Joshua Palmer said the shooting began inside the In-N-Out restaurant. The confrontation unfolded in a crowded commercial area as officers sealed off the scene and emergency crews treated the wounded. Early police information put three people dead and two others injured, and officials warned at the time that the number of victims could rise.

Source: s-nbcnews.com

Officials had not identified the bystander or the shooter. One of the dead was an In-N-Out employee. Witness accounts and video circulating after the attack showed a bystander confronting the gunman.

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Police have not laid out a full motive or sequence for how the violence started inside the restaurant. The suspect opened fire, the bystander intervened, and the immediate threat ended only after the gunman died.