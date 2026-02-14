Cabinet Clears ₹10,000 Crore Fund for Startups

India's Cabinet has approved a ₹10,000 crore fund aimed at boosting venture capital for startups and supporting deep-tech entities.

India's Cabinet has approved a ₹10,000 crore fund to mobilise venture capital for startups, with a significant focus on supporting deep-tech companies. The decision marks a major policy move to strengthen the nation's innovation ecosystem and address critical funding gaps for emerging businesses.

Major Boost for Startup Funding

The fund, announced by the Cabinet and reported by The Hindu, is designed to address the persistent challenge of early- and growth-stage capital for startups. The Startup India Initiative, led by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), has previously rolled out schemes to encourage entrepreneurship, but venture capital availability—especially for deep-tech sectors—has often lagged behind demand.

According to the Startup India Scheme Dashboard, India has recognized over 100,000 startups as of early 2026. However, deep-tech startups, which focus on advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and quantum computing, require larger and longer-term investments than typical consumer-focused ventures.

Deep-Tech Entities at the Forefront

The new fund specifically earmarks resources for deep-tech innovation, aligning with recent government emphasis on sectors like semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, and biotechnology. These industries are seen as critical for India's aspirations to become a global technology leader.

Deep-tech startups have historically attracted less than 10% of total venture investments, as highlighted by India Innovation Index 2022.

The new fund aims to close this gap and enable more startups to scale breakthrough technologies.

Venture Capital Mobilisation and Implementation

The Cabinet's approval is expected to catalyse private investment by providing anchor commitments or co-investment opportunities, similar to previous government-backed funds. Data from SEBI shows that alternative investment funds (AIFs), including venture capital, have grown steadily but still face hurdles in riskier or unproven segments like deep-tech.

Implementation details, such as eligibility criteria, fund disbursement processes, and monitoring mechanisms, are set to be outlined by the DPIIT and associated agencies in the coming weeks. The government has indicated that the fund will work alongside existing schemes under Startup India to maximize impact and minimize duplication.

Wider Implications for the Indian Startup Ecosystem

India's startup ecosystem has seen rapid growth, with the country now boasting the world's third-largest number of unicorns and a thriving digital economy, as documented by IBEF. However, experts have long argued that sustainable, high-impact innovation requires patient capital and targeted support for research-intensive sectors.

The new fund could help bridge the gap between early-stage innovation and commercial success, which remains a bottleneck for many technology-driven startups.

It also signals the government's commitment to supporting businesses beyond the consumer internet sector, diversifying the startup base and fostering globally competitive technologies.

Looking Ahead

As implementation gets underway, industry observers will watch closely for further announcements on fund management, selection processes, and the role of private sector partners. With the Cabinet’s approval, the government is betting on high-growth, high-impact startups to drive India’s economic transformation and global competitiveness.

For entrepreneurs and investors, the new ₹10,000 crore fund represents a significant opportunity to access capital and scale disruptive ideas—particularly in deep-tech fields that could define the next decade of Indian innovation.