Cabo Verde capitalizes on Uruguay error to earn 2-2 World Cup draw

Mathías Olivera’s miscue opened the door for Hélio Varela, and Cabo Verde turned a 2-2 tie with Uruguay into another statement in Group H.

A split-second mistake from Mathías Olivera gave Cabo Verde the opening it needed, and Hélio Varela made the most of it to secure a 2-2 draw with Uruguay at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens. In a match that exposed how little room there is for error at World Cup level, Cabo Verde again showed it could punish a traditional power and keep Group H wide open.

The result came one game after Cabo Verde’s scoreless opener against Spain, a match that already announced the debutant as more than a ceremonial participant. Vozinha made seven saves in that draw, while Spain piled up 27 shots without scoring, and Cabo Verde became only the seventh team to avoid defeat in its first World Cup match. Against Uruguay, the Blue Sharks carried that resilience into a far tougher test and found another way to survive the pressure.

Uruguay, under Marcelo Bielsa, had arrived in Miami after a 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia in its own opener, a match in which both sides benefited from goalkeeper errors. That left both teams still searching for their first victory of the tournament, and the stakes were obvious from the start: one lapse could swing the whole group picture. When Olivera’s error allowed Varela to recover the ball and finish cleanly, Cabo Verde turned a defensive mistake into a moment that felt bigger than one goal.

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For Cabo Verde, the draw carried the weight of a country still learning the pace and punishment of the World Cup stage. Bubista had urged his players to compete without fear against Uruguay, and before the tournament he framed the mission as bigger than one result, saying the team wanted to prove it could stand with the world’s best and inspire other African nations. That mindset was on display again in Miami, where Cabo Verde did not merely hang on. It capitalized.

Group H now remains balanced, with Cabo Verde, Uruguay, Spain and Saudi Arabia all still in the fight. For a debutant that opened the tournament by holding Spain and then clawing a result from Uruguay, the message was unmistakable: at this level, one mistake can change everything, and Cabo Verde is ready to make rivals pay.