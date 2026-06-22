Cabo Verde shocks Spain, Egypt earns historic draw with Belgium

Cabo Verde held Spain to 0-0, then pushed Uruguay to 2-2, while Egypt’s 1-1 with Belgium marked a rare World Cup breakthrough.

Cabo Verde turned a World Cup day into a referendum on hierarchy. In Atlanta, the debutants absorbed Spain’s pressure, survived 65% possession and 27 Spanish attempts, and walked off with a 0-0 draw that landed like a statement from a nation of just over 500,000 people.

For Luis de la Fuente’s Spain, the numbers told one story and the score told another. The Ball maintained the ball, pushed forward in waves and finished with 27 shots, but Cabo Verde’s defensive structure held firm throughout the 15 June match. For a team appearing at the tournament for the first time, the point was not just valuable. It was a public claim to legitimacy against a side built to contend for the title.

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Egypt found its own form of validation in Seattle. Emam Ashour scored in the 19th minute against Belgium, and although Mohamed Hany’s own goal in the 66th minute brought the Belgians level, the 1-1 draw gave Egypt a result with historical weight. Before that match, FIFA noted, Egypt had led only 29 minutes of World Cup football, had never won a match at the tournament and had managed only one clean sheet. Against Belgium, those limits were pushed back, if only by a single point.

The day’s broader pattern was hard to miss: established powers were made to work, while teams without historic leverage forced the conversation to shift. Egypt’s draw against Belgium did not match the aesthetic of a breakthrough victory, but it carried the same political value inside the tournament table. Cabo Verde’s result against Spain did even more, because it came against one of the sides expected to control the event, not merely survive it.

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That legitimacy only grew in Miami, where Cabo Verde later drew 2-2 with Uruguay. Kevin Pina scored from a free kick and Helio Varela added the other goal, extending the Blue Sharks’ reputation as one of the tournament’s most disruptive sides. FIFA also highlighted an unusual footnote from that match: Fernando Muslera and Vozinha became the first goalkeepers aged 40 or older to start a World Cup game at the same time.

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Spain and Egypt had already played to a 0-0 friendly in March, but the contrast between those teams and Cabo Verde’s rise, and between Egypt’s old World Cup record and its draw with Belgium, showed something larger than a single day’s results. The balance of power was not fixed. On this stage, it was being challenged one stubborn performance at a time.