Cabo Verde stun Uruguay to keep World Cup debut alive

Leitão kept directing Vozinha as the bench swarmed Hélio Varela after Cabo Verde’s equalizer, a snapshot of a team playing with belief, not fear.

Cabo Verde’s World Cup debut stayed alive in the most revealing way possible, with coach Leitão raising his hands in celebration, then immediately turning back to give instructions to goalkeeper Vozinha as the bench rushed toward Hélio Varela after the equalizer. In Miami Gardens, that mix of emotion and control helped Cabo Verde hold Uruguay 2-2 and preserve its unbeaten start in Group H.

The result followed a historic 0-0 draw with Spain in Atlanta on June 15, a match in which Vozinha made several decisive saves and emerged as one of the tournament’s early shock stories. Two days later, Cabo Verde again refused to break. Kevin Pina opened the scoring with a free kick, Uruguay fought back to take control, and Varela struck the equalizer that sent the Cabo Verde bench spilling onto the field in celebration.

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That reaction mattered as much as the goal. Leitão did not simply join the party. He kept pointing toward Vozinha, organizing the final moments and reinforcing the structure that has carried Cabo Verde through a remarkable first appearance at the World Cup. The scene showed a side that trusted its system, trusted its goalkeeper and trusted that a single opening could change the shape of a match against a heavyweight opponent.

Vozinha, 40, had already become a national figure after the Spain game, when he was hailed as a hero for helping secure a point against the European champions. After that match, he said, "sonhei toda a minha vida com este momento." For Cabo Verde, his performance in Atlanta turned a draw into something larger, a symbol of a team from a small nation refusing to be overwhelmed on the world stage.

Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva

The scale of the achievement is still striking. Cabo Verde qualified for its first World Cup on October 13, 2025, after beating Eswatini 3-0. FIFA noted at the time that the country, with just over 500,000 people, was the second-least populous nation ever to reach the tournament. That context gives the results in Atlanta and Miami Gardens added force: Cabo Verde are not only surviving in their debut, they are making clear that organization, discipline and collective conviction can reset expectations in real time.