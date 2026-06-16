Cabo Verde stuns Spain with goalless draw in World Cup debut

Cabo Verde's defense held Spain to 0-0 in Atlanta, and Diney Borges nearly stole it late. The debutant's point widened the World Cup shockwave.

Cabo Verde did more than frustrate Spain in Atlanta. In a 0-0 draw that landed as one of the tournament’s biggest jolts, the World Cup debutant from a country of roughly 500,000 people showed a level of discipline, structure and resistance that forced one of the game’s traditional powers to settle for a point.

Spain controlled the ball and produced 27 shots, but the possession never became a breakthrough. Vozinha, Cabo Verde’s 40-year-old goalkeeper, stood at the center of the resistance as the African side delivered what FIFA described as an extraordinary defensive performance against Spain’s pressure. The result sharpened the wider question hanging over the expanded 48-team tournament: whether the bigger field weakens the standard, or gives emerging nations a better platform to turn organization into results.

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For Spain, the match exposed the limits of dominance without cutting edge. Luis de la Fuente acknowledged that his side had chances but lacked freshness and a clinical edge, a blunt assessment for a team expected to advance deep into the competition. Spain’s movement and territory advantage did not translate into a goal, and every passing minute made the draw look less like an accident and more like a credit to Cabo Verde’s shape and discipline.

The underdog also came close to winning it. Late in the match, Diney Borges rose for a header that forced Unai Simón into a save, a final reminder that Cabo Verde were not merely hanging on. Their compact defending and late ambition turned a famous debut into a statement result, especially against a Spain side that entered as a heavy favorite.

Photo by Ben Khatry

The upset sat within a day of similar disruptions. Belgium also dropped points, drawing 1-1 with Egypt in Seattle, where Romelu Lukaku came off the bench and helped force the equalizer. Uruguay were held 1-1 by Saudi Arabia in Miami after a late goal from Maxi Araujo. Together with Cabo Verde’s resistance, those results gave the opening round a clear message: pedigree still matters, but it no longer guarantees control.