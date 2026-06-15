Cabo Verde stuns Spain with historic World Cup debut draw

Steven Moreira played 90 minutes as Cabo Verde held Spain 0-0 in its World Cup debut, a draw that sent 67,640 fans in Atlanta into disbelief.

Cabo Verde’s first World Cup match produced a result that will travel far beyond Atlanta: a 0-0 draw with Spain, the reigning European champion, in front of 67,640 spectators at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Steven Moreira, the Columbus Crew defender and 2024 MLS Defender of the Year, played the full 90 minutes and then described the moment as one of pure emotion, a debut that instantly became part of the nation’s sporting story.

The draw landed as one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history because it came against a Spanish side entering the tournament among the favorites to win it all. Cabo Verde, ranked 67th in FIFA’s pre-match standings, arrived in the expanded 48-team competition as one of four debutants and as the champion of Group D in African qualifying. FIFA had already highlighted that this was Cabo Verde’s first-ever World Cup match and noted that the country, with a population of about 530,000, was the third least populous nation to reach the finals.

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Moreira’s role gave the result a deeply personal edge. He had only made his international debut for Cabo Verde in October 2023 and had already accumulated 21 caps before stepping into the World Cup spotlight. In March, he had called the opener against Spain “special” and said Cabo Verde was going to surprise, a prediction that suddenly sounded less like bravado than foresight. He also wanted his mother in the stadium for the occasion, underscoring how the scale of a World Cup debut can cut straight into family memory.

After the match, Moreira told Telemundo that he felt “mucha emoción” and was “muy feliz” for his country, the supporters and the historic point. The image fits the result: a player who had spent 90 tense minutes helping a tiny nation stand up to one of football’s traditional powers, then stepping into a personal milestone that may define his career as much as any club honor.

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Cabo Verde had already shown it could compete before kicking off in Atlanta. On May 31, it beat Serbia 3-0 in Lisbon, with Kevin Lenini opening the scoring before Laros Duarte and Gilson Benchimol added the other goals. That form, combined with the discipline it showed against Spain, suggested the draw was no accident. For Cabo Verde, the debut was not only a point on the table but a statement that its World Cup entry came with real footballing weight.