Cabo Verde stuns Uruguay with historic 2-2 World Cup draw

Kevin Pina’s free kick and Hélio Varela’s equalizer gave Cabo Verde a 2-2 draw, its second point, and kept World Cup hopes alive.

Cabo Verde turned a night in Miami into a national milestone, coming from behind to hold Uruguay 2-2 at Hard Rock Stadium and keep its World Cup run alive. Kevin Pina’s 21st-minute free kick gave the Blue Sharks the first goal in their men’s World Cup history, and Hélio Varela punished a defensive lapse in the 61st minute to secure a result that felt bigger than a point.

The crowd of 64,003 watched Uruguay, the FIFA No. 16 side, race back before halftime through Maximiliano Araújo in the 44th minute and Agustín Canobbio in first-half stoppage time. But Cabo Verde, ranked 67th before kickoff and playing Uruguay for the first time at senior international level, refused to collapse. The equalizer came when Uruguay lost its shape and Varela arrived to finish the move, a reminder that the gap between the teams in the rankings did not translate into control on the field.

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The draw carried Cabo Verde beyond a single upset. After a 0-0 opening match against Spain, the result in Miami gave Bubista’s side its second point of the tournament and kept open a path toward the knockout stage, or at least the next round. Cabo Verde spent long stretches under pressure, yet its compact defending and willingness to attack on set pieces gave it a route into the match and a way back into it after Uruguay had flipped the score before the break.

There was also a larger World Cup story within the result. FIFA noted that Fernando Muslera of Uruguay and Cabo Verde’s Vozinha became the first goalkeepers over 40 to start a men’s World Cup match, a striking marker of the experience on both sides. In the stands, Luis Suárez watched Uruguay while thousands of Cabo Verde supporters kept their own team’s momentum alive, turning a group-stage fixture into a traveling celebration of a nation forcing itself into the global conversation.

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Afterward, Bubista said his team wants to compete at the highest level and that dreaming of the second round is legitimate. Marcelo Bielsa, by contrast, said Uruguay should have won and now must beat Spain in its next group match. For Cabo Verde, the point added history to ambition; for Uruguay, it exposed how quickly control can slip when a match that looked manageable turns into a warning.