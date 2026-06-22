Cabo Verde stuns World Cup rivals with resilient debut run

Cabo Verde held Spain to 0-0 on debut, and Iran later stifled Belgium, showing how quickly the World Cup gap with traditional powers is closing.

Cabo Verde and Iran turned the opening stretch of the 2026 World Cup into a warning for established powers. Cabo Verde, making its debut on the sport’s biggest stage, held Spain to a 0-0 draw in Atlanta despite facing 27 shots and only 25% possession, while Iran followed a 2-2 comeback against New Zealand by frustrating Belgium in a goalless draw in Los Angeles and Inglewood. The results were not just upsets. They showed how disciplined, well-drilled emerging programs had begun to shrink the distance separating them from teams long expected to control matches.

Cabo Verde’s run carried the clearest symbolic weight. FIFA described the Atlantic nation, with a population of a little more than 500,000, as a debutant in the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and a historical qualification story in its own right. The country sealed its place by beating Eswatini 3-0 to finish first in CAF Group D, ahead of Cameroon, and it collected 23 points across 10 qualifying matches. That foundation mattered against Spain. Cabo Verde absorbed pressure for long stretches, conceded only six attempts of its own, and still walked off with a point that kept the group picture open.

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That draw was especially revealing because it came against a side that controlled the ball and territory but could not convert either into a breakthrough. Spain’s 65% possession and volume of chances told one story; Cabo Verde’s compact defending told another. The match fit a broader pattern FIFA identified as a day of draws, with the result underscoring that possession alone no longer guarantees authority against teams that stay organized under pressure. For Cabo Verde, the point against Spain followed the logic of a team that had already shown it belonged by qualifying ahead of Cameroon and then executing without panic on debut.

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Iran offered a parallel case in a different key. It opened with a 2-2 draw against New Zealand in Los Angeles on 15 June, coming from behind twice, then held Belgium 0-0 on 21 June in another test of endurance and composure. Reuters described Belgium as frustrated by Iran’s defense and by Alireza Beiranvand’s saves, and the match carried added tension because of protests and the wider political backdrop involving Iran and the United States. Taken together, Cabo Verde and Iran exposed the same fault line: the World Cup’s traditional hierarchy still exists, but it no longer protects higher-ranked teams from hard, organized challengers.