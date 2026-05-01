Café International Showcases Language Learning on Campus

The Department of World Languages' Café International event creates a vibrant space for cultural exchange, language practice, and community engagement.

The Department of World Languages recently hosted its annual Café International, transforming campus into a lively hub of culture, conversation, and global cuisine. The event, held in May, offered students, faculty, and visitors a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the sights, sounds, and tastes of world cultures without leaving campus.

Celebrating Language and Culture

Café International is designed as both a celebration of diversity and a hands-on learning experience. At the heart of the gathering are themed tables representing different world regions, curated by language faculty and students. Each table features authentic snacks, cultural artifacts, and conversation starters in the target language, helping participants practice their skills in a relaxed environment.

Participants sampled foods and drinks from a variety of countries, reflecting the broad spectrum of languages taught by the department.

Interactive games and trivia challenges encouraged attendees to learn new vocabulary and cultural facts.

Student volunteers facilitated language exchanges, helping peers build confidence speaking in French, Spanish, German, and more.

Fostering Engagement and Academic Growth

Events like Café International support the department’s mission to promote multilingualism and cultural understanding. Research from the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages highlights the academic and cognitive benefits of language learning, from improved memory to enhanced problem-solving skills. The Center for Applied Linguistics notes that sustained study in world languages can open doors to global career opportunities and lifelong learning.

This event also aligns with national trends in language education. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, millions of U.S. students participate in programs for English language learners or world languages each year, reflecting growing interest in multilingual education. Meanwhile, survey data from ACTFL's Lead with Languages initiative shows strong public support for expanding language offerings in schools and colleges.

Student-Led Success

The success of Café International is driven by student engagement. Organizers note that students not only gain practical language experience but also build leadership skills by hosting tables, designing activities, and welcoming guests. Faculty members serve as mentors, fostering an inclusive environment where curiosity and respect for cultural differences are at the forefront.

For many attendees, Café International is a highlight of the academic year—a chance to step outside their comfort zone, try new foods, and connect with peers from diverse backgrounds. As the Department of World Languages continues to host events like this, it reinforces the importance of global citizenship and the value of language learning in today’s interconnected world.

Looking Ahead

With increasing student interest and growing awareness of the benefits of language study, events such as Café International are expected to remain central to campus life. The Department encourages all students, regardless of their language background, to participate in future gatherings and to consider enrolling in world language courses as part of their academic journey.