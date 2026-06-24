Cait Conley to challenge Mike Lawler in New York House battleground

Army veteran Cait Conley won the Democratic nod in NY-17, setting up an expensive fight with Mike Lawler in a seat Democrats see as key to the House.

Cait Conley won the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Rep. Mike Lawler in New York’s 17th Congressional District, a suburban seat that runs through all of Rockland and Putnam counties and parts of northern Westchester and southern Dutchess. The June 23 primary settled a crowded Democratic field and put an Army veteran and former national security staffer into one of the most closely watched House races in the country.

The November 3 general election now becomes a referendum on whether Conley can win over the same kind of suburban swing voters who have made NY-17 so difficult to hold. Democrats see the district as one of their clearest routes back to the House majority, and the contest is already being framed as a costly, high-stakes test of candidate quality, local appeal and national mood.

Lawler enters the race with a record that has already withstood two competitive cycles. He first won the seat in 2022 by defeating Sean Patrick Maloney, then held it again in 2024 over former congressman Mondaire Jones. That history has turned NY-17 into a national battleground, especially after experts told CBS News New York that as much as $60 million could be spent in the district this fall.

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Trump’s visit to Rockland County on May 22, 2026, to endorse Lawler underscored how much the fight matters to Republicans as they try to protect one of New York’s most competitive House seats. The district’s geography, a mix of fast-growing suburbs, small cities and commuter communities, makes it a proxy for broader fights over affordability, abortion and the image each party projects to independents who are uneasy with Washington.

Conley’s profile gives Democrats a nominee built for persuasion rather than ideology. Her work at the National Security Council and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, along with her Army background, offers a public-service résumé that contrasts with Lawler’s status as an incumbent already tied to the national Republican brand. The campaign now shifts from a primary contest over who could unite Democrats to a general election in which every message will be judged by whether it can travel beyond party loyalists in Rockland, Putnam, Westchester and Dutchess.