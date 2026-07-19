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Caitlin Clark makes WNBA history with 45 points, 10 assists in Fever win

Caitlin Clark scored 45 points and handed out 10 assists as Indiana beat Seattle 110-107, delivering the first 40-point, 10-assist game in WNBA history.

Andrea Vigano

Andrea Vigano

2 min read
Caitlin Clark makes WNBA history with 45 points, 10 assists in Fever win
Caitlin Clark makes WNBA history with 45 points, 10 assists in Fever win

Caitlin Clark scored 45 points and handed out 10 assists as the Indiana Fever beat the Seattle Storm 110-107 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, giving the league its first 40-point, 10-assist game and Clark a new career high. The performance came Friday night in Indianapolis and moved Indiana past a Seattle team that entered at 6-20, while the Fever came in at 14-9.

The AP and ABC wire copy listed Clark with four steals and two blocks, along with shooting marks of 61.1% from the field and 60% from 3-point range. Kelsey Mitchell added 30 points, giving Indiana a second major scoring option in a game that stayed tight and ended with the Fever up three.

AI-generated illustration
AI-generated illustration

Clark’s 45 points also set a franchise mark. The Fever’s official channels said she became the first player in Indiana history to score at least 45 points in a game, while WNBA highlight materials said she became the fastest player in league history to reach 200 career 3-pointers.

Related stock photo
Photo by RODOLPHE ASENSI

Indiana’s own highlight posts and the league’s video clips moved quickly to frame the outing as more than a box-score surge. Clark’s scoring and passing gave the Fever a rare combination of volume and efficiency, and her stat line forced Seattle to track her as both a primary scorer and a creator on nearly every possession.

Caitlin Clark — Wikimedia Commons
John Mac via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

That made the win more than a one-night outburst. With Mitchell’s 30 points and Clark’s 45-point, 10-assist line, Indiana finished with the game’s two top scorers and walked off with a one-possession victory that reset the WNBA’s standard for what a star guard can produce in a single game.

Sources

  1. [1]apnews.com
  2. [2]abcnews.com
  3. [3]fever.wnba.com
  4. [4]youtube.com
  5. [5]indystar.com
  6. [6]thestar.com

Tags

#Sports#Caitlin Clark#WNBA#Fever
Andrea Vigano

Andrea Vigano

Health and science correspondent specializing in translating medical research into clear, human stories. Covers public health, clinical breakthroughs, and the policy decisions that affect patient care.