Caitlin Clark makes WNBA history with 45 points, 10 assists in Fever win

Caitlin Clark scored 45 points and handed out 10 assists as Indiana beat Seattle 110-107, delivering the first 40-point, 10-assist game in WNBA history.

Caitlin Clark scored 45 points and handed out 10 assists as the Indiana Fever beat the Seattle Storm 110-107 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, giving the league its first 40-point, 10-assist game and Clark a new career high. The performance came Friday night in Indianapolis and moved Indiana past a Seattle team that entered at 6-20, while the Fever came in at 14-9.

The AP and ABC wire copy listed Clark with four steals and two blocks, along with shooting marks of 61.1% from the field and 60% from 3-point range. Kelsey Mitchell added 30 points, giving Indiana a second major scoring option in a game that stayed tight and ended with the Fever up three.

AI-generated illustration

Clark’s 45 points also set a franchise mark. The Fever’s official channels said she became the first player in Indiana history to score at least 45 points in a game, while WNBA highlight materials said she became the fastest player in league history to reach 200 career 3-pointers.

Photo by RODOLPHE ASENSI

Indiana’s own highlight posts and the league’s video clips moved quickly to frame the outing as more than a box-score surge. Clark’s scoring and passing gave the Fever a rare combination of volume and efficiency, and her stat line forced Seattle to track her as both a primary scorer and a creator on nearly every possession.

John Mac via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

That made the win more than a one-night outburst. With Mitchell’s 30 points and Clark’s 45-point, 10-assist line, Indiana finished with the game’s two top scorers and walked off with a one-possession victory that reset the WNBA’s standard for what a star guard can produce in a single game.