Caitlin Clark makes WNBA history with 45 points and 10 assists

Clark's 45 points and 10 assists gave Indiana the WNBA's first 40-point, 10-assist game and a 110-107 win over Seattle.

Caitlin Clark scored 45 points and handed out 10 assists in Indiana’s 110-107 win over the Seattle Storm, producing the first 40-point-and-10-assist game in WNBA history and the league’s first 45-point-and-10-assist double-double. Clark’s night included six 3-pointers, four steals and two blocks, a production line that showed control of the game as much as scoring volume.

The Fever called the 45 points a franchise record, and it topped Clark’s previous career high of 41. Kelsey Mitchell added 30 points for Indiana, while Monique Billings supplied 16 points and five rebounds in the same win. Seattle, with Skylar Diggins-Smith in the matchup, was left to absorb another marquee Clark performance after already seeing her in a different game that ended with 20 points and nine assists in an Indiana loss.

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The performance also extended Clark’s ongoing record chase. She had already set the WNBA single-game assists record with 19 on July 18, 2024, and this latest benchmark pushed her into a category no guard had reached before in the league. The mix of 45 points, 10 assists, six made threes, four steals and two blocks made the outing structurally different from a simple scoring outburst, with Clark driving Indiana’s pace, shot creation and late-game execution in the same frame.

Photo by RODOLPHE ASENSI

Indiana’s record night landed amid the continued spotlight around Clark, whose games have repeatedly drawn national attention as she has piled up milestones for both the Fever and the league. Later coverage also noted that Clark and Aliyah Boston became the first WNBA teammates to each post 30-point double-doubles, another marker of how far Indiana has moved into the center of the league’s statistical conversation.