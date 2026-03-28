Caleb Wilson Declares for NBA Draft After UNC Breakout

UNC's Caleb Wilson declares for the NBA Draft, confirming expectations as a projected top pick after a stellar college season.

Caleb Wilson, a standout for the University of North Carolina men’s basketball team, has officially declared for the NBA Draft, sharing the news on his Instagram account late Thursday. The announcement marks a significant but expected step for one of college basketball’s most promising young talents, as multiple sports outlets project him as a top pick in the upcoming draft.

Wilson’s Decision Comes After Stellar Freshman Campaign

Wilson’s declaration follows a season in which he emerged as a key contributor for the Tar Heels. According to UNC Athletics, Wilson played a pivotal role in UNC’s success, consistently delivering strong performances in both scoring and rebounding. His athleticism, versatility, and basketball IQ drew the attention of NBA scouts throughout the season.

Wilson averaged 18.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game during his freshman year at UNC.

He ranked in the top five for scoring and rebounding among ACC freshmen, solidifying his status as one of the nation’s elite newcomers.

Wilson’s efficient shooting and defensive versatility made him a reliable two-way player for the Tar Heels.

His decision to turn pro was widely anticipated, with draft projections consistently placing him among the first names expected to be called on draft night.

Projected Top Pick and NBA Impact

Both the News & Observer and Tar Heels Wire emphasized that Wilson is considered a likely lottery pick, with some analysts viewing him as a potential top-three selection in the 2026 NBA Draft. His combination of size, skill, and maturity have made him a coveted prospect among NBA front offices.

As of late March, mock drafts rank Wilson among the top five players in the draft class.

NBA scouts have lauded his ability to contribute immediately on both ends of the floor.

The timing of Wilson’s announcement aligns with the NCAA’s seasonal calendar, as players declare their professional intentions following the conclusion of the college basketball season. His Instagram post provided confirmation to fans and teammates, closing a chapter at UNC and opening the door to a professional career.

What Wilson Leaves Behind at UNC

Wilson’s departure is significant for the Tar Heels program. During his single season in Chapel Hill, he helped lead the team to a strong finish in the competitive ACC and a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. His on-court leadership and consistent production were instrumental in UNC’s performance.

Wilson’s season included multiple double-doubles and several standout performances against ranked opponents.

He earned All-ACC Freshman Team honors and was named a finalist for several national freshman awards.

Teammates and coaches have credited Wilson’s work ethic and maturity for his rapid development. With his move to the NBA, UNC will look to fill a significant gap in its roster heading into next season.

Looking Ahead to the Draft

Wilson now enters the pre-draft process, where he is expected to participate in the NBA Draft Combine and team workouts. His strong freshman campaign and high ceiling should keep him in the spotlight leading up to the event. The NBA Draft will offer Wilson the opportunity to showcase his skills to professional teams and begin the next phase of his basketball career.

As college basketball fans reflect on Wilson’s impact at UNC, all indications point to a bright future for the young star as he takes the next step toward the NBA.