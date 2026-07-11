California dog trainer gets 11 years for deaths in hot van
A trainer who promised daily videos to pet owners got 11 years and 10 months after 11 dogs died in a hot Irvine van. His girlfriend got three years for helping hide the deaths.
A Southern California dog trainer was sentenced Friday to 11 years and 10 months in prison after 11 dogs died in a hot van tied to his Irvine business. Kwong “Tony” Chun Sit, 54, was convicted of 11 felony counts of animal cruelty and misdemeanor evidence-destruction charges, and his girlfriend, Tingfeng Liu, 24, received three years for helping cover up the deaths.
The dogs were confined in small crates inside a hot van in June 2025 when they died of heat stroke. One dog, Rosie, a sheep dog poodle puppy, also suffered blunt force trauma, and eight dogs died of heat stroke while two others were cremated before a cause of death could be determined. The first body was dropped off on June 12, 2025, setting off a trail of crematorium visits.
Sit and Liu impersonated the pets’ owners to cremate the dogs’ bodies and dropped the remains at different crematoriums. One owner received a text on June 18, 2025, falsely saying a dog named Miko had died peacefully in its sleep and already had been cremated. The owner contacted Irvine police, triggering the police investigation.
Sit and Liu had been held on $550,000 bail after prosecutors accused them of being packed and ready to flee when arrested in June 2025. The case centered on Happy K9 Academy, which advertised one- to four-week boarded-dog training and behavioral services priced from $999 to $3,399, with daily videos sent to owners. Families turned over pets for care and instead got deception, cremation receipts and, in one case, the loss of a dog that had been a Christmas present for an 8-year-old child.
After sentencing, one victim said, “I don’t think 11 years is enough.”
Sources
- [1]nbcnews.com
- [2]ocdistrictattorney.gov
- [3]cbsnews.com
- [4]ktla.com
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Pamella Goncalves
Arts and culture journalist with an ear for emerging talent and an eye for the stories behind the stage. Covers music, theatre, film, and the creative forces shaping modern entertainment.