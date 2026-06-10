California elections keep counting after Election Night, results can change

California kept counting long after Election Night, as provisional, same-day and mail ballots could still shift close races during a 30-day canvass.

California did not stop counting when Election Night ended, and that delay is now part of the democracy test. County elections officials had 30 days after the June 2, 2026 primary to complete the official canvass, with final county results due July 2 and statewide certification set for July 10 under Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber.

During that period, counties continued processing provisional ballots, ballots from voters who registered and voted conditionally on Election Day, and vote-by-mail ballots postmarked by Election Day and received within seven days, or by June 9, 2026. California also required officials to compare signatures on ballot envelopes against registration records before counting, and the state kept a public signature-cure process for ballots with missing or noncomparable signatures. On the state’s results pages, the tally was still described as semi-final until certification, a built-in warning that the numbers on election night were not final.

Supporters of the slower count say that is the point. California mails a vote-by-mail ballot to every active registered voter, and officials say the longer canvass helps ensure accuracy through verification, auditing and the inclusion of eligible ballots that arrive after Election Night. The Secretary of State’s 2024 guidance said county officials had 30 days to verify signatures, count votes, conduct a post-election audit and report results, while the state could take up to 38 days to certify the election. In closely contested races, county offices such as the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters say the wait can be difficult for candidates and campaigns, especially when margins change as ballots are processed.

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The political stakes are bigger than convenience. Long counts can create a vacuum that misinformation rushes to fill, and they can leave candidates with more time to question results before the official canvass closes. That tension is now visible in Sacramento, where a 2026 bill summary for SB-407 would cut the county canvass from 30 days to 10 days and shorten the Secretary of State’s reporting timeline. The debate is no longer whether California will keep counting after Election Night. It is how much of that delay protects public trust, and how much of it has become a fixable inefficiency.