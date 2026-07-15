California launches $3,500 EV rebates for first-time buyers

California is cutting $3,500 off first EVs at the dealership, while used models get $1,750 in a $600 million clean-car push.

California launched a $3,500 rebate for first-time buyers of new electric vehicles, an instant discount that can cut an eligible $50,000 car to $46,500 before taxes, fees and financing. Used EV buyers can claim $1,750 on cars priced up to $25,000, leaving a secondhand purchase at $23,250 before insurance, charging and loan costs are added.

The program carries a $270 million price tag and is funded by the state budget and automakers. The rebate is the centerpiece of a broader $600 million package, and it will begin later this summer as a point-of-sale incentive at the dealership. The rebates are aimed at first-time zero-emission vehicle buyers, with participating automakers to be announced later.

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Source: engadget.com

The move comes after President Donald Trump signed legislation last year ending the federal $7,500 EV tax credit and the $4,000 used-EV credit. California is filling part of that gap in the nation’s largest auto market, where electric vehicles accounted for about 20% of new car sales last year and Tesla made up almost half of that total. Gavin Newsom signaled in November 2024 that California would restart a state rebate if the federal credit disappeared.

Photo by Engin Akyurt

California’s bet on EVs runs deeper than one incentive check. California’s zero-emission vehicle rules have been in place since 1990, and the state’s long-term target is for all new cars, SUVs and pickup trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035. The earlier Clean Vehicle Rebate Project closed on November 8, 2023, after the state invested about $1.49 billion, funded more than 586,000 vehicles and directed 42% of the money to priority populations.

Christian Mehlführer, User:Chmehl via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

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The new structure is narrower than the old statewide rebate system it follows. Qualifying vehicles must meet price caps and income limits, and participating automakers will be disclosed in August.