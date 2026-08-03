California Supreme Court says drugmakers have no duty to innovate

California's high court rejected a theory that Gilead had to invent a safer HIV drug, a ruling that narrows product-liability claims and shields biotech research choices.

The California Supreme Court ruled for Gilead Sciences and said drugmakers do not have a legal duty to innovate, rejecting a theory that manufacturers can be forced to develop and sell a safer version of an existing medicine. The decision in Gilead Tenofovir Cases, docket S283862, gives drugmakers a major defense against claims built on failure to invent rather than failure to warn or defects in a marketed product.

The dispute grew out of lawsuits over Gilead’s FDA-approved HIV medicine tenofovir disoproxil fumarate, or TDF. Gilead’s HIV franchise includes TDF-based drugs such as Truvada, Viread, Atripla and Complera, while later TAF-based products such as Descovy fueled a broader safety debate over whether the company should have brought a follow-on product to market sooner. The core legal question was whether California law can require manufacturers not only to sell non-defective products, but also to research, develop and sell different products that some consumers later might prefer for safety or other reasons.

AI-generated illustration

The court had set oral argument for May 6, 2026, after granting review on May 1, 2024. Morrison & Foerster said on June 13, 2024, that the high court had agreed to review what it described as an unprecedented expansion of negligence liability for pharmaceutical manufacturers, and later said on Oct. 30, 2024, that the issue before the justices was whether drug manufacturers have a duty to innovate. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said on Nov. 4, 2024, that it filed a coalition amicus brief urging the court to reject a novel tort duty to develop a safer alternative to a non-defective product. A Pacific Research Institute amicus filing dated Nov. 5, 2024, listed Richard A. Epstein as counsel.

Photo by Phil Evenden

The ruling lands well beyond Gilead. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have watched the case as a test of whether California courts would open a new path for product-liability claims that targets research strategy itself, not just a finished medicine. California is a major forum for life-sciences disputes, and decisions from its top court often shape how companies weigh risk in a state that influences national business behavior.

Source: Jamison Wieser via Openverse (CC BY 2.0)

Official logo of Kite, a Gilead Company. Uploaded by the Kite Public Affairs team. via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

For drugmakers, the opinion preserves broad discretion over when and how to develop next-generation products. For plaintiffs and consumer advocates, it closes off one of the sharpest legal tools they had hoped to use to pressure manufacturers into accelerating safer follow-on drugs.