California woman aims to swim entire coastline in historic feat

Catherine Breed planned a 900-mile swim from the Oregon border to Mexico, a four-month test against surf, currents, cold water and marine predators.

Catherine Breed planned to walk into the Pacific just north of the California-Oregon border and start swimming south along more than 900 miles of coastline. The 33-year-old former Cal distance freestyle specialist expected the route to take about four months.

The effort stood out not only for its length, but for its claim on history. SwimSwam described the project as potentially history-making and said Breed hoped to become the first person ever to complete a swim of the full California coastline. The scale reflects how little room there is for error on an exposed shoreline where a swimmer is never far from surf and weather.

Breed’s background explains why she is attempting it. At UC Berkeley, she raced as a distance freestyle specialist on the Cal women’s swim team, where she competed up to 1,650 yards before later becoming a world-class open-water marathon swimmer. Her own website describes her as an ultra endurance athlete, a water woman and a storyteller, and says the ocean is her happy place.

The hazards along the route are the real story. Coverage from NBC Bay Area, KQED, KRON4, Outdoors and the San Francisco Chronicle ecosystem highlighted the risks of great whites, jellyfish, elephant seals, surf, currents and cold water. A ROKA Multisport profile framed the crossing as a 900-mile journey down the coastline to Mexico, beginning at the Oregon border and moving south, a line that leaves no easy refuge if conditions turn.

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The attempt also drew attention at UC Berkeley, which amplified Breed’s story in a July 1 post through Berkeley Inspire. Swim California also posted press materials about the effort, showing how a personal endurance project quickly became a public test of identity for one of the state’s most visible swimming communities.

Breed’s challenge is unusual enough that even the language around it signals how rare it is. SwimSwam quoted her saying, “No one’s been crazy enough to try it,” a line that captures both the ambition and the danger of a swim where distance, wildlife, weather and cold water all compete for the final word.