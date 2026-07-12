California's Summit Fire grows to 2,581 acres, prompts evacuations

The Summit Fire reached 2,581 acres and 0% containment in Llano, sending evacuations across Los Angeles County as smoke drifted into mountain communities. Meanwhile, U.S.-Iran strikes raised another high-risk front.

The Summit Fire had burned 2,581 acres and remained 0% contained in Llano after igniting near Jesus Canyon Road East and Avenue Z, forcing evacuation orders and warnings across parts of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. CAL FIRE listed the blaze as active on July 10, with unified command shared by CAL FIRE, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, San Bernardino County Fire and the U.S. Forest Service’s Angeles National Forest.

Crews first arrived around 1:12 p.m. to an 8-acre fire that spread rapidly through the afternoon and evening. By 10:01 p.m., CAL FIRE had listed it with no containment line in place, and the cause was still under investigation. Evacuation orders covered LAC-E107 and LAC-E127-C, while additional zones in both counties were placed under warning. Officials opened the Antelope Valley Family YMCA in Lancaster as a shelter, and the Los Angeles County Animal Care Center in Palmdale accepted small animals displaced by the fire.

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The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a wildfire smoke advisory as smoke pushed south toward the San Gabriel Mountains and the San Bernardino Mountains. Some communities were expected to reach unhealthy air quality levels for sensitive groups through at least Saturday afternoon.

On July 8 and 9, Donald Trump said he did not know whether the U.S. and Iran were returning to a full-scale war, said Iran had called to make a deal after U.S. strikes and said the U.S. had hit Iranian targets hard.

Nasa via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

U.S. Central Command’s strikes aimed to degrade Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping and civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz, and on July 11 new U.S. strikes followed an attack on a container ship in the strait. Tehran closed the waterway until further notice, and mediators kept contacts open between the two sides.