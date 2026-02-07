Discover the best places to visit in California, with insights on why these destinations shine year-round and even in December.

California remains one of America’s most sought-after travel destinations, offering an impressive range of landscapes, vibrant cities, and natural wonders. Drawing from expert recommendations by Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler, we break down the most captivating places to visit in the Golden State and highlight why some California locales are especially magical in December.

Why California Captures Travelers Year-Round

From sun-drenched beaches to snow-capped mountains, California’s diversity makes it a perennial favorite for both domestic and international tourists. The state’s enormous size means there is always somewhere new to explore, whether you’re craving city culture, coastal beauty, or mountain adventure.

Natural beauty: Iconic sites like Yosemite National Park and Lake Tahoe offer world-class hiking, skiing, and scenery.

Iconic sites like Yosemite National Park and Lake Tahoe offer world-class hiking, skiing, and scenery. Vibrant cities: Urban centers such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego provide arts, dining, and entertainment options for all interests.

Mild climate: California's coastal regions boast moderate temperatures, making them attractive even during winter months.

The 25 Best Places to Visit in California

Travel + Leisure’s list of the 25 Best Places to Visit in California underscores the state’s incredible geographic and cultural variety. While the full list covers a wide spectrum, several destinations consistently stand out:

Yosemite National Park—A UNESCO World Heritage site known for waterfalls and granite cliffs.

Carmel-by-the-Sea—A charming coastal town famed for its art galleries and fairy-tale cottages.

Lake Tahoe—A year-round alpine paradise for skiing, hiking, and lake activities.

Napa Valley—Renowned for its vineyards and culinary scene.

Big Sur—Dramatic coastline with winding highways and breathtaking views.

Other notable spots include Santa Barbara for Mediterranean vibes, Joshua Tree National Park for unique desert landscapes, and San Diego for its beaches and family-friendly attractions.

California Destinations That Shine in December

According to Condé Nast Traveler’s guide to the Best Places to Visit in December, California holds appeal even in winter, when some destinations reach their peak:

Lake Tahoe: December marks the start of ski season, with fresh powder and festive mountain towns.

Palm Springs: The desert climate offers mild, sunny weather ideal for hiking and relaxation away from wintry chills elsewhere.

San Diego: With average highs in the mid-60s, visitors can enjoy outdoor activities without the summer crowds.

With average highs in the mid-60s, visitors can enjoy outdoor activities without the summer crowds. Napa Valley: Winter brings cozy wine tastings and fewer tourists, making it a tranquil escape for food and wine lovers.

These destinations combine seasonal charm with California’s signature laid-back atmosphere, providing a respite for those looking to escape harsher climates or holiday stress.

Planning Your California Adventure: Tips and Insights

Many of California’s top attractions are year-round destinations, but consider your activities when planning—skiing in December, wine tasting in fall, or wildflower hikes in spring.

Book accommodations early for popular spots like Yosemite or Lake Tahoe during peak months.

For holiday travelers, December in California means festive events, light displays, and seasonal markets in cities from San Francisco to Santa Barbara.

Conclusion: California’s Timeless Appeal

California’s versatility as a travel destination is unmatched—whether you’re drawn by its natural wonders, vibrant cities, or mild winter escapes. Both Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler affirm that the state is packed with must-see spots that cater to every traveler’s taste, any time of year. As you plan your next getaway, consider both the classic highlights and the off-season gems that make California a standout choice for every season.