Callum Simpson reclaims British and Commonwealth titles in rematch win

Simpson boxed 12 rounds to outpoint Williamson in Leeds, reclaiming the British and Commonwealth belts and erasing the only loss on his record.

Callum Simpson reclaimed the British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles with a unanimous decision over Troy Williamson at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, turning the only defeat on his professional record into a clean revenge win. The result restored Simpson to the top of the domestic division and shifted the conversation around his career from the December setback to a title holder who answered it decisively.

The rematch followed Williamson’s brutal stoppage win in December 2025, when he floored Simpson four times in the 10th round before forcing the finish and taking the British, Commonwealth and European super-middleweight belts. That loss had been the defining blemish on Simpson’s rise, and he made no secret before the second meeting that he wanted redemption on home turf after believing he had been winning before the first fight ended.

The adjustment in Leeds was visible in the way Simpson managed the full 12 rounds instead of getting drawn back into the kind of damaged, high-risk fight Williamson had won the first time. Simpson boxed with more control and patience, building his case on the cards rather than chasing a stoppage, and the scorelines of 116-112, 117-112 and 115-113 reflected how effectively he kept the rematch on his terms. Where Williamson had punished Simpson in close quarters in 2025, Simpson’s cleaner, steadier approach over the distance was enough to flip the result.

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The rematch had been billed as a major night for British boxing, with BOXXER staging the card and DAZN carrying the fight live. Williamson had said a second victory could put him in position for a world title shot before the end of 2026, but Simpson ended those plans by reclaiming the belts and clearing away the loss that had shadowed him since December. For Simpson, the win did more than settle a score with Williamson: it re-established him as a champion who can absorb a career-defining setback and come back with the answers.