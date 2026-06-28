Cambodia recovers ancient Khmer jewels found in UK pub parking lot

Cambodia brought home 77 royal Khmer jewels after investigators traced them to four boxes in a car near a London pub parking lot.

Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts said a 77-piece collection of royal Khmer jewellery returned from the United Kingdom on February 17, 2023, after a handover ceremony there five days earlier. The recovery reached far beyond a single family dispute: investigators traced crowns, necklaces, bracelets, belts, earrings and amulets to the family of the late British antiquities dealer Douglas Latchford, then to a pub parking lot outside London.

The trove included objects from the pre-Angkorian and Angkorian periods, and one piece was described as a solid-gold bowl thought to date to the 11th century. Cambodian specialists said some of the jewellery may date to the 7th century, while other items had been matched to carvings at Angkor Wat. Officials also said many of the pieces had never before been seen publicly, underscoring how much of Cambodia’s temple heritage disappeared into private hands during years of looting.

Brad Gordon, who leads Cambodia’s investigative effort, said a representative of the Latchford family drove him to an undisclosed location and showed him four boxes in the back of a car. He later described the moment as deeply emotional, a reaction to looking at what he considered the crown jewels of ancient Cambodian civilization. That kind of recovery is rare, and it is slow: Cambodia said the return followed an agreement with the Latchford family reached in September 2020, years after the objects had moved through the opaque antiquities trade.

AI-generated illustration

Latchford died in 2020 while awaiting trial in the United States. In 2019, U.S. prosecutors indicted him on wire fraud, smuggling and conspiracy charges tied to a multi-year scheme involving looted Cambodian antiquities and false provenance documents. The case exposed how royal objects can pass through Western intermediaries, private collectors and shadowy storage sites while their origins are erased or rewritten.

For Cambodia, the return carried a weight that was both cultural and political. Temple sites across the country were heavily looted over decades, especially during the turmoil of the 1970s, when civil war and the Khmer Rouge era shattered institutions and left archaeological sites vulnerable. Cambodian officials have framed the recovery as part of cultural healing and reconciliation after that violence. The collection was expected to go on display at the National Museum of Cambodia in Phnom Penh, where the objects will re-enter public view after years hidden in private custody.