Cambridge professor Jason Arday resigns amid plagiarism row

Jason Arday quit Cambridge with immediate effect after a plagiarism row and a new probe into his qualifications, as front pages split between scandal and a stabbing attack.

Jason Arday resigned from the University of Cambridge with immediate effect after the university opened an investigation into new information about his academic qualifications and honorary appointments. His departure, on 5 August 2026, capped a fast-moving row that had put one of Cambridge’s highest-profile hires under intense scrutiny.

Arday said he had “concluded that the only way to bring this chapter to an end is to step away” and added that he needed time to heal. Cambridge had hired him in 2023 as the youngest Black professor in the university’s history, a distinction that made the backlash sharper once media reports alleged plagiarism in his PhD thesis and other research, and later raised further questions about claims in his academic record and a book he said he had published.

The case became more than a personal scandal because it touched three fault lines at once: academic integrity, university vetting and the treatment of a scholar whose profile had carried real symbolic weight. Online reaction split quickly, with some critics arguing that the allegations pointed to weak standards in elite institutions and others saying Arday was being unfairly targeted, with racial undertones shaping the response.

The dispute also exposed how difficult such cases can become for newsrooms to pursue once lawyers enter the picture. Retraction Watch reported on 27 July 2026 that one news outlet killed a story on plagiarism allegations after Arday hired a law firm, a detail that helps explain why the affair gathered pace through competing claims, delays and legal pressure before Cambridge moved to investigate.

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Arday’s resignation was not the only front-page story driving attention. Another major item involved a stabbing rampage on Manhattan’s Upper West Side near Central Park, where police said a 51-year-old man allegedly stabbed two men in broad daylight on 23 July 2026. NBC New York said the suspect faced attempted murder and hate crime charges and was held without bail, while ABC7 New York identified him as Raul Morales and said he was charged with attempted murder in both attacks, assault as a hate crime in the second attack and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said both victims were expected to survive, and the investigation was treated as a potential hate crime after witness statements. Reports also said the suspect allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the incidents. Together, the Cambridge row and the New York attack showed why British papers were leading with a mix of elite-accountability scandal and public-safety fear.