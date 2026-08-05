Cambridge professor Jason Arday resigns amid qualifications row

Cambridge’s youngest Black professor resigned with immediate effect after the university opened an inquiry into his qualifications, deepening scrutiny of a landmark hire.

Jason Arday resigned with immediate effect from the University of Cambridge after the university said new information had prompted an inquiry into his qualifications. The departure closed a fast-moving row around one of Cambridge’s most closely watched appointments and shifted attention to how the university handled a hire that had been celebrated as historic.

Cambridge appointed Arday in 2023 as Professor of Sociology of Education at the Faculty of Education and described him as the youngest Black professor in the university’s history. The Guardian also reported that he was 37 at the time of the appointment, while a Royal Society profile later said the move was one of the youngest ever professorial appointments in Oxbridge history.

The qualifications listed on a Cambridge Faculty of Education profile were a PhD in Education from Liverpool John Moores University, an MA in Education and Pedagogy from St Mary’s University, London, and a BA Hons in Education Studies and Physical Education from the University of Surrey. Arday’s public story had already drawn wide attention because reporting around his career said he did not speak until age 11 and did not learn to read and write until age 18.

By 2025, questions over Arday’s academic record and public claims about his life had escalated into a plagiarism row. The university said new information had led it to open an inquiry, while Arday said he had "concluded that the only way to bring this chapter to an end is to step away." The BBC also said he resigned with immediate effect and that he defended his academic work.

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The Independent reported that Arday said he "needs time to heal." Supporters, including the Good Law Project, had publicly defended him as the youngest Black professor in Cambridge’s history, underscoring how much of the reaction to the case was tied to the symbolism of his appointment as well as the substance of the allegations.

The episode has put Cambridge’s handling of a marquee professorial hire under a harsher light. The university had used Arday’s appointment to signal a breakthrough moment, but the resignation turned that landmark into a test of whether elite institutions can do more than announce progress and instead sustain it when scrutiny arrives.