Cameras capture civilians ducking for cover during Sumy attack

Coffee-shop cameras showed customers crouching as explosions hit Sumy, a city 20 miles from Russia’s border and still under routine strike threat.

CCTV from a coffee shop in Sumy captured customers ducking to the floor as explosions rang out nearby, then sprinting for cover as people lined up at the counter. The footage showed three angles, one from outside the shop and two from inside, turning a routine scene in northeastern Ukraine into a sudden scramble for safety.

The attack hit a busy area near a road and a public transport stop in Sumy on Saturday, damaging residential buildings and local businesses. Sumy sits about 20 miles, or 30 km, from the Russian border, and the city has lived with near-constant drone and missile strikes from Russia. The coffee-shop video showed how that danger reaches places that are not military targets and are far from any front line image of the war.

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Regional governor Oleh Hryhorov said the epicentre of a separate Russian glide bomb strike on central Sumy on July 3 included a high-rise apartment building, a shop and a street. That attack killed at least four people, including a child, and injured 27. Reuters also reported that other attacks across Sumy region and southeastern Ukraine that day killed a total of six people.

Sumy’s civilian toll has built over months. On April 13, 2025, a Russian missile strike in the city killed at least 35 people, including two children, and wounded 129. It was described as the deadliest attack on Ukrainian civilians since 2023. The strike added to a pattern that Reuters had described in March 2025, when Sumy was already under constant drone and missile attacks from Russia.

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The repeated hits have kept pressure on local authorities and on Kyiv. Ukrainian officials and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have repeatedly called for stronger international pressure on Moscow after the latest strikes, arguing that Sumy shows how exposed Ukrainian civilians remain even in places where ordinary life continues. The coffee-shop footage made that reality visible in a few seconds: customers at the counter, then bodies on the floor, then a run for shelter as explosions landed close enough to send everyone scrambling.