Cameron Norrie upset by Michael Zheng in Wimbledon first round

Cameron Norrie’s four-hour defeat by qualifier Michael Zheng left six Britons out on day one and exposed how thin Britain’s Wimbledon singles depth looked.

Cameron Norrie’s Wimbledon run ended in the first round after American qualifier Michael Zheng beat the British No. 1 in a five-set match on Court Two that lasted about four hours. Zheng closed it out in a final-set tiebreak, 6-7(7), 6-2, 6-7(2), 6-3, 7-6(10/4), to hand Britain its most damaging early exit of the opening day.

The loss carried extra weight because Norrie arrived as the home side’s leading men’s singles hope. Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu had already withdrawn through injury, leaving the former Wimbledon semi-finalist to carry more of the burden on his own, even though his form was shaky before the tournament began. Norrie came in on a five-match losing streak and without a grass-court win in 2026.

AI-generated illustration

His defeat was part of a bleak start for British interest at The Championships, with six Britons losing on day one. That left the opening-day singles hopes resting on a smaller group still to come, including teenager Hannah Klugman, Mimi Xu, Francesca Jones, Oliver Tarvet and Jack Pinnington Jones. The early losses left very little margin for error in the rest of the draw, particularly with the men’s side already stripped of Draper and Norrie under pressure as British No. 1.

Source: heraldscotland.com

The result also sharpened the contrast between expectation and output on Wimbledon’s opening day. Wimbledon said the total prize money for 2026 rose 20% to £64.2 million, and first-round singles losers will each receive £80,000. For Norrie, that guarantee offered little comfort after a match that swung repeatedly before Zheng held firm in the deciding tiebreak.

si.robi via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

For British tennis, the bigger question was not just the upset itself but what it said about the current pipeline. With Norrie, Draper and Raducanu already under strain or absent, the day exposed how much of the home narrative still depends on a few familiar names and how quickly a Wimbledon campaign can narrow when the first-round margins go against them.