Camilo Vargas says Colombia's World Cup start keeps hopes alive

Camilo Vargas called Colombia’s opener a first test passed, after the 1-3 win over Uzbekistan left the team top of Group K and still chasing a deep run.

Camilo Vargas left Colombia’s World Cup opener with more than a victory to defend. After a 1-3 win over Uzbekistan at the Estadio Ciudad de México, the goalkeeper framed the result as the first hurdle cleared in a campaign that still needs to prove its staying power. His point carried extra weight because the match was tighter than the score suggested, with the Colombian keeper caught up in the sequence that led to Uzbekistan’s temporary equalizer.

Colombia made the start it needed in Group K on June 18, 2026, taking control through Daniel Muñoz’s opener after a Luis Díaz assist. Díaz then added the second goal himself, giving Néstor Lorenzo’s side breathing room before Jaminton Campaz sealed the result deep into stoppage time, scoring in the 90+9 minute. The win put Colombia atop the group after the opening round and gave the squad an early cushion in a section that also includes RD Congo and Portugal.

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That is why Vargas’ comments mattered. Before the debut, he had identified the first match as the most important and said it required special preparation. After the final whistle, he returned to that theme, stressing that Colombia had passed the first test and that the result was crucial to keep its World Cup ambitions alive. For a team trying to build momentum, the message was less about celebration than about stabilizing the campaign after a nervous spell.

Photo by Franco Monsalvo

The goalkeeper’s emphasis on resilience also fits the wider story of Colombia’s return to the tournament stage. This is Colombia’s seventh FIFA World Cup appearance and its first since missing Qatar 2022. FIFA’s own team profile still points to Brazil 2014 as the high-water mark, when Colombia reached the quarterfinals and finished in its best-ever World Cup position. That standard remains the benchmark for Lorenzo’s squad, which is trying to match or surpass that run rather than merely survive the group phase.

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Lorenzo has been in charge since June 2022, bringing continuity from his years as José Pekerman’s assistant at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. The next step comes quickly: Colombia faces RD Congo on June 23, 2026, before meeting Portugal on June 27 in Miami Stadium. After a winning start and a warning from its goalkeeper about the work still ahead, Colombia enters the rest of Group K with both its floor and its ceiling suddenly in view.