Campaz scores on World Cup debut as Colombia beats Uzbekistan 3-1

Campaz’s debut goal capped Colombia’s 3-1 win over Uzbekistan, but a second-half equalizer showed tougher tests are ahead.

Jáminton Campaz marked his first World Cup appearance with a goal that closed Colombia’s 3-1 win over Uzbekistan and sent the team to the top of Group K after one match. In Colombia’s opening game of its seventh World Cup, Daniel Muñoz struck in the 40th minute at Mexico City Stadium, Abbosbek Fayzullayev leveled after halftime, Luis Díaz restored the lead five minutes later, and Campaz finished the job with help from Juan Hernández.

The result gave Colombia a promising start in Mexico City, but it also showed why Campaz had warned that the opener would turn on small details. Before kickoff, the Rosario Central midfielder said World Cup football is played at high speed and intensity across 90 minutes, and he acknowledged that the fight for a starting place in Néstor Lorenzo’s squad is severe because of the quality in the group. He also said he had dreamed of reaching the tournament, wanted to score, and felt the weight of representing 55 million people.

AI-generated illustration

Campaz entered the tournament after strong performances with Rosario Central, and his comments before kickoff reflected a player trying to balance excitement with realism. He said Colombia’s best attacking chances were coming from the wings, where the team was looking to attack the space behind the fullback and center back. That pattern helped set the tone against Uzbekistan, but the match also showed that Colombia will need cleaner control and more defensive stability when the opposition is stronger and the margins narrow.

Photo by Johan Toro

For Lorenzo, the opening victory was useful not only because of the three points but because Colombia responded after Uzbekistan’s equalizer and finished with authority. Campaz’s goal delivered the emotional lift of a debut scorer on the World Cup stage, yet the broader test for Colombia is still ahead: converting early confidence into a run that can survive the sharper pressure of knockout-level opponents.