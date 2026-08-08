Canada adds 75,000 jobs, unemployment falls to two-year low

Canada added 75,000 jobs in July and unemployment fell to 6.4%, a two-year low, raising fresh doubts about a quick Bank of Canada rate cut.

Canada added 75,000 jobs in July, lifting employment by 0.4% and pushing the unemployment rate down to 6.4%, the lowest level in two years. Statistics Canada said the employment rate edged up to 60.9% as the labour force reached 21,215,000, a sharply stronger reading than June’s 18,000-job increase and 6.5% unemployment rate.

The July gain came from both full-time and part-time work, a detail that points to a broad-based improvement rather than a narrow jump in one corner of the economy. The labour force participation rate had been 65.0% in June, unchanged from the prior two months, which makes the rise in employment look even more important for a labor market that had been adjusting to slower growth and tighter borrowing conditions.

For households, the headline is simple: more jobs usually means more paycheques and steadier spending power. For policymakers, the signal is more complicated. A 6.4% unemployment rate gives the Bank of Canada less room to argue that the economy has cooled enough to justify rapid rate cuts, especially after a report that came in well above expectations.

That is why market watchers were quick to read the data as a reason for the central bank to stay cautious. RBC Economics said the report could help keep the Bank of Canada on the sidelines, as officials weigh whether the labor market is still resilient enough to keep inflation risks alive. Strong hiring tends to support consumer demand, but it can also keep wage pressure from easing quickly, limiting how fast borrowing costs can come down.

Wladyslaw via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The timing sharpened the contrast with the United States, where labor data released the same day showed unexpected job losses. For investors, that divergence matters because Canada and the United States are tied together through trade, supply chains, energy and cross-border investment. A stronger Canadian labor market suggests more regional stability, while a weaker one would have pointed to broader North American softness.

The July report does not settle the debate over the economy’s direction, but it does complicate the case for imminent rate relief. After a much smaller June gain, Canada’s labor market just delivered a reminder that slower growth has not yet turned into outright weakness.