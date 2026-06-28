Canada and South Africa meet in historic World Cup knockout opener

Canada and South Africa opened the first 32-team knockout stage in World Cup history, with Alphonso Davies back in play and a Houston date waiting for the survivor.

Canada and South Africa opened the World Cup’s first Round of 32 match at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, a win-or-go-home meeting between two teams making their knockout-stage debuts. The game landed at the sharpest possible pressure point: one result would move a nation into the Round of 16, while the other would end a breakthrough run at the first hurdle.

Canada arrived after finishing second in Group B, capped by a 2-1 loss to Switzerland in its final group-stage match. South Africa reached the knockout round for the first time in its history, turning Sunday’s opener into a milestone for a side that had already cleared one major barrier simply by getting this far.

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The matchup also exposed a clear tactical stress test. South Africa coach Hugo Broos said his team had to match Canada’s physicality, and he criticized FIFA over travel arrangements that complicated preparation in Los Angeles. That concern mattered because Canada’s edge was likely to come from tempo, direct running and duels across the middle, the kind of game that can punish a side still adjusting to the scale of knockout football.

Canada’s biggest personnel question centered on Alphonso Davies. The captain missed the group stage with a hamstring injury, but he was being discussed as available for the knockout round, giving Canada a potential difference-maker at exactly the moment when margin for error disappeared. For South Africa, the challenge was less about spectacle than survival: keep the match compact, stay organized under pressure and avoid the kind of open game that would favor Canada’s athleticism.

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The setting added to the weight. The Round of 32 is the first World Cup knockout stage with more than 16 teams, and this was the first match in that format’s history. The advancing side was set to move on to the Round of 16, with a Houston date on July 4 already on the bracket.