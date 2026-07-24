Canada bars U.S. officials from Gordie Howe bridge opening ceremony

Canada pulled U.S. officials from the Gordie Howe bridge opening after Trump’s tariff threats, turning a long-delayed Detroit-Windsor project into a diplomatic snub.

Canada has canceled a planned joint U.S.-Canada opening ceremony for the Gordie Howe International Bridge, leaving American officials out of the celebration for the Detroit-Windsor crossing. Canadian officials said it would be “inappropriate” to proceed with a joint event after President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats against Canadian goods.

The cable-stayed bridge over the Detroit River is one of the most important cross-border projects in the Midwest. It links Detroit and Windsor and was built to ease trade and trucking between Michigan and Ontario, two economies that rely heavily on one another for freight and manufacturing supply chains. A report on the project said any delay in opening could cost the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority up to $7 million a week in lost revenue.

The opening had already slipped from an earlier target of early 2026 and was then scheduled for late July, with July 27 cited in official reporting. The dispute over the ceremony escalated after Trump threatened in February to block the bridge’s opening, then intensified in July when he announced 50% tariffs on most Canadian goods. Canadian leaders later told Michigan officials they would not take part in the joint Friday ceremony.

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By July 22, Canadian officials were planning their own celebration without any American officials. The decision underscored how quickly a bridge meant to deepen binational integration has become a symbol of the broader rupture in U.S.-Canada relations, as tariff threats collided with a project that has been years in the making.

Named for hockey legend Gordie Howe, the bridge was meant to stand as a practical answer to congestion and border bottlenecks in the Detroit-Windsor corridor. Instead, its opening now lands in the middle of a trade fight that affects manufacturers, truckers and border traffic on both sides of the river.