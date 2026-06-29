Canada beats South Africa 1-0 in historic World Cup knockout tie

Stephen Eustaquio’s 92nd-minute strike sent Canada through 1-0, but South Africa left Los Angeles feeling they had pushed a narrow tie to the edge.

Stephen Eustaquio settled a tense World Cup knockout tie in the 92nd minute, lifting Canada to a 1-0 win over South Africa at Los Angeles Stadium and into the round of 16 in Houston on July 4. The late finish gave the Canadians a result that was historic, but also tightly argued: South Africa had periods of control, especially in the first half, before Canada found the decisive moment.

The match carried unusual weight before the first whistle. It was the first World Cup knockout game in the history of both teams, and the first official World Cup meeting between Canada and South Africa. Their only previous encounter had come in a 2007 friendly, won 2-0 by South Africa. Andrés Guardado and Carlos Salcido watched that milestone from close range, adding a veteran perspective to a fixture that felt like a turning point for both sides.

Canada arrived in Los Angeles as the second-place team from Group B, behind Switzerland, after a draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina, a 6-0 rout of Qatar and a defeat to the Swiss. South Africa reached the same stage from Group A after losing to Mexico, drawing Czechia and beating Korea Republic, a run that had already been framed as a strong comeback. The winner would move on to Houston for the round of 16 on July 4, a prize that hung over every late challenge and every risky forward pass.

FIFA’s match report recorded Canada’s victory at 1-0 and placed Eustaquio’s goal at the end of a match that had largely tilted on one moment. South Africa, despite the elimination, left with credit for the way it handled the opening half. Hugo Broos, 74 years and 79 days old, became the oldest coach ever to manage a World Cup knockout match, a record that underlined the scale of the occasion even in defeat.

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For Canada, the result marked another jump in a rapid World Cup rise. The team had earned its first win in a men’s World Cup just days earlier, beating Qatar 6-0 on June 18, 2026. Before this tournament, Canada had played only two men’s World Cups, in 1986 and 2022, and had never advanced from the group stage.

South Africa’s exit was the sharper ending, because the campaign had already carried echoes of revival. This was the country’s first World Cup since hosting the tournament in 2010, and the chance to reach the knockout rounds for the first time ended in the final minute of normal time. Canada went through on the scoreboard; South Africa walked away with the sense that the margin between progress and elimination had been almost nothing.