Canada beats South Africa for first World Cup knockout win

Stephen Eustáquio’s stoppage-time strike sent Canada into its first World Cup knockout win and first round of 16, a national breakthrough in Inglewood.

Stephen Eustáquio struck in the 90+2 minute and Canada beat South Africa 1-0 on June 28, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, to reach the World Cup round of 16 for the first time. The goal settled a tense Round of 32 match and gave Canada its first victory in a knockout game at a men’s World Cup, a result that pushed the country into terrain it had never reached before.

The win marked a clean break from Canada’s World Cup past. Before this tournament, Canada had played only three World Cups, in 1986, 2022 and 2026, and its entire record stood at six matches, no wins, no draws and six defeats, with only two goals scored and 12 conceded. Until this year, Canada had never advanced beyond the group stage. The latest result changes that ledger in a single stroke and gives the program a benchmark that did not exist a day earlier.

Canada’s path to the knockout phase had already hinted at a team with more attacking range than in previous tournaments. Jesse Marsch’s side finished second in Group B, then backed that up by opening the competition with a 6-0 victory over Qatar, Canada’s first World Cup win of any kind. FIFA said Canada closed the group stage with eight goals, six more than it managed at Qatar 2022, a sharp statistical jump for a team whose global finals history had been built on scarcity rather than production.

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Alphonso Davies added to the significance by returning in the 75th minute for his first minutes of the tournament after missing the group stage with a muscle injury. His late appearance gave Canada another layer of speed and star power at the exact moment the match tilted toward history. Eustáquio’s decisive shot from outside the area beat Ronwen Williams and sent Canada on to Houston, where it will face the winner of Morocco against the Netherlands on July 4, 2026.

The result is more than a one-off upset. For a country whose best previous World Cup finish was simply making the group stage, a knockout win creates a new reference point for Canada Soccer, for a generation of youth players and for sponsors looking at a sport that now has a fresh national story attached to it. In a tournament expanded to 48 teams, Canada used the extra stage to produce something it had never had before: proof that the program can win when the margin is smallest and the pressure is highest.