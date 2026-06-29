Canada beats South Africa for first World Cup knockout win

Eustáquio’s 92nd-minute goal sent Canada into its first World Cup round of 16, while South Africa walked away from SoFi Stadium with a missed chance.

Stephen Eustáquio’s 92nd-minute goal gave Canada a 1-0 win over South Africa at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and carried the Canadians into the World Cup round of 16 for the first time. The same finish that felt like a breakthrough in Canada landed as a brutal near-miss for South Africa, which had entered the match with its own path to the last 16 still open.

For Jesse Marsch, the result was both relief and validation. He had warned before kickoff that South Africa brought athleticism and quality, and afterward he said Eustáquio’s late strike carried a personal weight because the midfielder’s deceased parents would have been proud of it. That emotional layer matched the larger pressure on Canada, a team that had arrived as Group B runners-up and was trying to turn its growing profile into a result that had never come before in a knockout game.

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Eustáquio’s role gave the moment an added edge. By the time the tournament began in June 2026, he was already a leadership figure for Canada, and he had worn the captain’s armband in the team’s debut. His winner turned that status into something more concrete, delivering the country’s first victory in a World Cup elimination match and pushing the national side into uncharted territory.

South Africa’s reaction carried a different tone. The team had advanced from Group A in second place and entered the round of 32 with motivation to reach the next stage, but one late sequence erased that opportunity. Marsch’s pregame respect for South Africa’s tempo and strength was reflected in how hard the match remained, yet the final score left the visitors without the reward their path had promised.

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Canada’s celebration spread across the country because the result changed the national ceiling in a single moment. South Africa left with the frustration of a narrow defeat, while Canada left with a first knockout win that was as much about resilience as it was about the 92nd-minute finish.