Canada beats South Africa, reaches World Cup knockout round for first time

Stephen Eustáquio’s stoppage-time strike sent Canada into the World Cup round of 16 for the first time, sparking nationwide celebrations from Inglewood to Toronto.

Canada’s long wait for a World Cup knockout breakthrough ended at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where Stephen Eustáquio scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to seal a 1-0 win over South Africa. The result sent the Canadian men into the round of 16 for the first time in their history and delivered their first victory in a World Cup knockout match.

The stakes were historic for both sides. South Africa were playing their first-ever match in World Cup elimination round play, while Canada had already made its own small step into unfamiliar territory by finishing second in Group B and advancing to the knockout stage for the first time. On a night packed with color and noise, the decisive moment came late, after Canada had pressed through a tense, scoreless second half and finally found the finish it needed in the 92nd minute.

The scene carried meaning beyond one late goal. Canada entered the 2026 tournament as one of the co-hosts of the first men’s World Cup expanded to 48 teams, and the victory gave the country a result that had long eluded its men’s program. In a nation where soccer has often competed for attention with hockey and other established sports, reaching the round of 16 offered a new reference point for a game that has steadily widened its reach, especially in Canada’s big, multicultural cities.

That broader shift was visible in the celebrations back home. At FIFA Fan Festivals in Toronto and Vancouver, fans jumped into the air, hugged and shouted when Eustáquio’s goal went in, turning a tournament milestone into a public celebration of Canadian identity as much as soccer success. The mood matched the team’s own reaction in California, where Jesse Marsch embraced his players after the final whistle and Eustáquio said the victory belonged to Canadians across the country.

Canada now moves on to Houston, where it will face the winner of Morocco vs. the Netherlands on July 4. For the men’s national team, the knockout round is no longer a ceiling but a beginning.