Canada court acquits man after Kik username mix-up in child abuse case

A single missing underscore sent Brandon Klayme to prison for 18 months before Canada’s appellate court cleared him and found the wrong Kik account had been tied to him.

The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal acquitted Brandon Klayme and quashed his child-luring and child-pornography-related convictions after finding that a Kik username with one less underscore had sent investigators after the wrong man. Klayme, a Dartmouth-area man, had already spent 18 months in jail before the court entered acquittals on July 24, 2026.

The error ran through the case from the start. The account at the center of the investigation was tied to a 2018 Wisconsin child-luring case, but the difference between the two nearly identical Kik usernames was missed by investigators, lawyers, prosecutors and the judge. The mistake then followed the paper trail from the subpoena to Kik, through an email address, Google records, a Bell Aliant subscriber match and a search warrant, all of which pointed to Klayme rather than the account that actually generated the evidence.

Court reporting on the case says no evidence linked Klayme to the girl, the Kik conversations or the intimate images that were used against him. Police searches of seized devices also produced nothing. Klayme was charged in February 2020, and he served his full sentence before the username mix-up was corrected through the appeal process.

The case exposes how fragile digital-evidence prosecutions can be when investigators rely on platform records without catching even a one-character discrepancy. In this case, a missing underscore was enough to direct a criminal case toward the wrong person, and every step after that, from account tracing to the warrant process, compounded the error instead of stopping it.