Canada denies Thomas Partey visa, Ghana loses star for World Cup opener

Canada has blocked Thomas Partey from entering for Ghana’s opener, stripping the Black Stars of their vice-captain before kickoff. The visa fight could reach beyond one player.

A border decision has already altered Ghana’s World Cup plans: Thomas Partey will not travel from the team’s base in Smithfield, Rhode Island, to Toronto for the Group L opener against Panama at BMO Field on Wednesday, June 17. The 32-year-old Villarreal midfielder is Ghana’s vice-captain and one of its most experienced players, so his absence removes a central figure before the first whistle is even blown.

FIFA said Canada refused Partey’s visa application, and Canadian immigration officials have made clear that major events do not override domestic immigration law. In other words, World Cup status does not guarantee entry. The refusal is tied to the criminal case Partey faces in the United Kingdom, where the Crown Prosecution Service said in July 2025 that he was charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault involving three women and incidents said to have taken place between 2021 and 2022. Later reporting has described the case as seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. Partey has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.

Photo by Adera Abdoulaye Dolo

For Ghana, the immediate cost is tactical as much as symbolic. Partey is the player who would normally anchor the midfield in a match that opens the Black Stars’ tournament in Canada. The broader timeline still leaves him room to feature later in Group L if the entry issue remains confined to Canada. Reporting indicates he may be eligible for Ghana’s subsequent matches in the United States, including the June 23 meeting with England in Boston and another group game against Croatia.

@cfcunofficial (Chelsea Debs) London from London, UK via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Ghana officials have said they will challenge the decision, arguing that the reasons given are flimsy. That fight now sits at the intersection of sport and border policy, because the tournament is being staged across two countries with different entry rules. The Partey case shows how quickly an immigration ruling can reshape a lineup, and it also signals a wider risk for any player, staff member or supporter whose documents draw extra scrutiny before a Canadian venue. FIFA can set the schedule, but it cannot override who gets through the border.