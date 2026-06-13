Canada earns first World Cup point in historic Toronto draw with Bosnia

Cyle Larin’s 78th-minute equalizer gave Canada its first World Cup point in Toronto, then the United States followed with a 4-1 rout of Paraguay in Los Angeles.

Canada turned a tense home debut into a piece of national history, rallying from a first-half deficit to draw 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto and earn its first-ever point in a men’s FIFA World Cup. Cyle Larin, who had just come off the bench, leveled the match in the 78th minute after Jovo Lukić had put Bosnia ahead before halftime.

The result carried weight beyond the scoreline. It was the first World Cup match played on Canadian soil, and Ismaël Koné was named player of the match after Canada’s second-half response steadied a crowd watching the country’s long-awaited tournament arrival. For a team under the glare of home expectations, the point offered relief as much as reward, with the co-hosts avoiding an opening-night setback that could have intensified pressure immediately.

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The timing also mattered in a wider North American context. Hours later in Los Angeles, the United States launched its own campaign with a 4-1 victory over Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium, also known as SoFi Stadium. Folarin Balogun scored twice, Giovanni Reyna added another, and the U.S. had already struck three times before halftime in a dominant Group D opener.

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Taken together, the two results gave the first real glimpse of how the 2026 tournament could reshape regional momentum for all three co-hosts. Canada’s comeback showed that home support can still lift a team into the tournament’s scoring column even when the match is drifting away, while the U.S. performance showed the other side of co-host advantage: a heavy favorite can use familiar surroundings to impose itself early and loudly.

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That matters because World Cup 2026 is the first edition with 48 teams and three host countries, Canada, Mexico and the United States. The expanded format raises the stakes for each host’s opening weeks, not only because of the points on offer, but because every result feeds public pressure and fan expectation in real time. Canada’s draw may not have been a win, but in Toronto it felt like an opening argument for belonging. The American rout, by contrast, signaled that the U.S. intends to treat its home tournament as a platform for authority, not merely participation.