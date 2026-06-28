Canada faces South Africa in historic World Cup round of 32 opener

Canada opened the first men’s World Cup round of 32 against South Africa, with a place in the last 16 at stake in Los Angeles.

Canada faced South Africa at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California, in the first round of 32 match in men’s World Cup history, with a place in the last 16 at stake. FIFA scheduled the game for 7 p.m. on June 28, 2026, in a 70,000-seat venue that opened in 2020 and had already hosted NFL games and Super Bowl LVI.

For Canada, one of the tournament’s co-host nations, the match was a measuring stick as much as a knockout tie. The expanded 48-team, 104-match World Cup has spread across 16 cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States, and the new round of 32 has made every elimination game a test of whether the host nations can carry the pressure of their own event. In a stadium built for spectacle, Canada had to turn attention into authority.

South Africa arrived with its own piece of history. The South African Football Association said on June 25 that Bafana Bafana had reached the knockout stages of a men’s World Cup for the first time, a breakthrough for a federation founded on March 23, 1991 and admitted to FIFA in 1992. South Africa entered the bracket as second in Group A after a 2-0 loss to Mexico at Mexico City Stadium on June 11.

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The venue only sharpened the stakes. FIFA identified Los Angeles Stadium as the newest site chosen for World Cup 2026 and one of the tournament’s scheduled hosts for group-stage matches and a quarterfinal. With FIFA publishing the knockout path ahead of kickoff, the opener placed Canada under a bright tournament spotlight and sent one of the two sides into the last 16.