Canada makes World Cup history with stoppage-time winner over South Africa

Stephen Eustáquio struck in the 92nd minute as Canada beat South Africa 1-0, claiming its first World Cup knockout victory and a place in the last 16.

Stephen Eustáquio’s 92nd-minute strike sent Canada into the World Cup round of 16 for the first time with a 1-0 victory over South Africa at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, giving the country its first win in a knockout match at a men’s World Cup.

The goal came in the second minute of second-half stoppage time, after a partial clearance dropped to Eustáquio outside the area and he drove a shot through a tense finish that had looked headed for extra time. Canada’s bench erupted in joy and relief, while South Africa’s disciplined defense, led by Ronwen Williams in goal, was finally broken in the closing moments.

The result made Canada the first team to secure a place in the last 16 of the 2026 tournament, the first World Cup expanded to 48 teams and co-hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico. It also pushed Canada into a stage it had never reached before in men’s World Cup play, after the team finished second in Group B and recovered from a loss to Switzerland in its final group match.

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The midfielder, who plays professionally for Los Angeles FC, scored near his club base and in front of a local crowd. FIFA named him Player of the Match.

Canada will play again on July 4 in Houston against either Morocco or the Netherlands.